4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $554,900

Monday evening’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board ended after 13 minutes with no business conducted when the audience became unruly.
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Rich Lieberman said sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments he made on a popular local Facebook page…
A shortage of drivers isn’t the only bus issue area school systems have been facing since students returned this month.
Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident in which three people were wounded by gunfire at an apartment in the city Monday night.
Woman pays $20,000 for dentists to restore teeth for 7/11 clerk who had had a mouthful of decay.
A Fredericksburg man is accused of molesting a child multiple times over the past six years, court records show.
A Fredericksburg man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday a…
IT HAS been decades, but former FBI agent and profiler Bill Hagmaier remembers his first meeting with Ted Bundy with amazing clarity.
City school system officials said multiple new positive and presumptive positive COVID cases have been linked together, "resulting in multiple outbreaks."