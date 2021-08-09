4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $560,000

LIKE NEW HOME IN CHANCELLORSVILLE CROSSING! why wait for a new build when you can move in this home with no work to be done! 3 car garage with Over a 1/2 ACRE lot with tons of upgrades. This home features an upgraded open floorplan complete with dark hardwood floors throughout the main level, LPV flooring, all fresh paint, Formal dining room with coiffured ceiling opens to the foyer which leads into the open Family room featuring lots of natural light, gas fireplace, French doors leading out to the large deck, a stunning white kitchen with lots of cabinet space, island with breakfast bar, eat-in area, upgraded appliances and counter tops. The main level also features a study for those that work at home. there is a mudroom with built in storage and a half bath. The upper level features carpeted bedrooms with a luxury master suite with tray ceiling overlooking the backyard. The master has two walk-in closets, master bath with shower and dual vanities . The secondary bedrooms are a great size with walk-in closets as well. The hall bathroom features dual sinks, a tub and shower. The lower level of this home features a large finished rec-room with walk-out basement doors. There is also unfinished storage areas in the basement that can be converted into a theater room, an additional bath room (full bath rough in) and even more storage. The backyard is Flat, large and open with brand new fencing. This neighborhood also features a tot lot and is conveniently located near highly sought after schools, shopping, Chancellorsville Battlefield National Park, and just a 10 minute drive to I-95. High speed internet is another feature in this neighborhood. floor plans available