Live in the country and be just a short drive to the city. Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath modified Cape on almost 6 acres with 2 car attached and 24x24 detached garage. Zoned A3, so bring the animals. The main level offers an open floor plan between the living room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Separate laundry room, full bath and main level bedroom. There is also a large family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very large (19x9) walk in closet with built in closet system. There are 2 other bedrooms and full bath. The full basement offers an area that would make a great media room and has a wood burning fireplace. The other side of the basement offers new laminate flooring and would make a great game room. There is also a large storage/utility area. There is a finished room above the garage (24X12) that would make a great office/5th bedroom/playroom. Zoned HVAC unit, 35 year architectural shingles, siding, soffits, windows and doors were all done in 2019, hot water heater 2016. Nice rear deck with vinyl handrails, Trex and maintenance free. Verizon Fiber, only 6 miles to Leland Train Station and within restaurant delivery area. Great property!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mystery of a young Spotsylvania County woman who disappeared nearly six years ago will be broadcast worldwide Wednesday evening.
A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other char…
More than 5,000 public school students and staff in the Fredericksburg area have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 since the 2021–2…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
FOLKS, can you see the light at the end of the bridge?
A woman who sprayed her pregnant aunt with mace and dragged her with a car last year pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday in Stafford Cir…
When U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine opened his new office on William Street in Fredericksburg in 2020, it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second year in a row, Forbes magazine has recognized Spotsylvania County Public Schools as one of Virginia’s best employers.
Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongoing review of energy monopoly’s finances.