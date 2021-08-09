4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,900

Live in the country and be just a short drive to the city. Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath modified Cape on almost 6 acres with 2 car attached and 24x24 detached garage. Zoned A3, so bring the animals. The main level offers an open floor plan between the living room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Separate laundry room, full bath and main level bedroom. There is also a large family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very large (19x9) walk in closet with built in closet system. There are 2 other bedrooms and full bath. The full basement offers an area that would make a great media room and has a wood burning fireplace. The other side of the basement offers new laminate flooring and would make a great game room. There is also a large storage/utility area. There is a finished room above the garage (24X12) that would make a great office/5th bedroom/playroom. Zoned HVAC unit, 35 year architectural shingles, siding, soffits, windows and doors were all done in 2019, hot water heater 2016. Nice rear deck with vinyl handrails, Trex and maintenance free. Verizon Fiber, only 6 miles to Leland Train Station and within restaurant delivery area. Great property!