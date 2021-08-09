Live in the country and be just a short drive to the city. Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath modified Cape on almost 6 acres with 2 car attached and 24x24 detached garage. Zoned A3, so bring the animals. The main level offers an open floor plan between the living room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Separate laundry room, full bath and main level bedroom. There is also a large family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very large (19x9) walk in closet with built in closet system. There are 2 other bedrooms and full bath. The full basement offers an area that would make a great media room and has a wood burning fireplace. The other side of the basement offers new laminate flooring and would make a great game room. There is also a large storage/utility area. There is a finished room above the garage (24X12) that would make a great office/5th bedroom/playroom. Zoned HVAC unit, 35 year architectural shingles, siding, soffits, windows and doors were all done in 2019, hot water heater 2016. Nice rear deck with vinyl handrails, Trex and maintenance free. Verizon Fiber, only 6 miles to Leland Train Station and within restaurant delivery area. Great property!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
King George detectives Thursday night were trying to figure out how a Maryland man ended up dead at a county shopping center.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…
An Orange County man was convicted of rape Wednesday stemming from an incident that happened more than two and a half years ago in Spotsylvani…
A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.
A cafeteria full of residents from southern Stafford County’s Leeland Station subdivision took aim at a VDOT plan to remove fencing and mature…
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.
All students enrolled in Stafford and Spotsylvania county public schools will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year.
Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Local health district reports 'breakthrough cases' account for 17 percent of new infections since July 1.
A man accused of shooting a Spotsylvania County man multiple times Monday evening turned himself in to police Thursday, authorities said.