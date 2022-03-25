4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $578,000

The Galen is a 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,340 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! *Photos are of a similar model.