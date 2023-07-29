Ruffins Reserve is in a prime Fredericksburg location off of Rt. 17 in the New Post neighborhood with close proximity to I-95, Rt. 1 and Rt. 3. The shopping and restaurants of Cosner's Corner are only minutes away as are the Spotsylvania Sportsplex & Soccer Training Center, Field House, Lee's Hill Golf Club, and public boat access to the Rappahannock River.