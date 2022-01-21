The Ashton is so well designed that you won't believe how many choices you have to customize the floor plan. It starts in the foyer with an optional built-in bench flanked by two cloak closets. Brilliant! Then there's the formal room, with optional tray ceiling, for you to express how you entertain. Fabulous! The family living area can have a relaxing fireplace, if you wish, and already comes with a generous kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the Ashton has four bedrooms including the owner's suite featuring a sitting area, sumptuous bath, and large walk-in closet. Or does it? You can select a deluxe owner's bath for further indulgence, a second walk-in closet with or without the sitting room, a private bath for the fourth bedroom, or a bonus room. Incredible! And then there's the option to finish the lower level for a generous recreation room and optional den. You just have to see the Ashton to believe it.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $587,900
