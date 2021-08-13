 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $595,990

Formal dining room and living room, great for holiday parties. Impressive home office for a quiet retreat. Large great room, perfect for gatherings. Convenient HovHall and separate laundry area. Grand owners suite with sitting room. Oversized closets with ample space. Spacious optional gourmet kitchen with center island and dining area. Multi-generational design providing private living area and opt. kitchenette.

