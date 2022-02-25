The Ashton is so well designed that you won't believe how many choices you have to customize the floor plan. It starts in the foyer with an optional built-in bench flanked by two cloak closets. Brilliant! Then there's the formal room, with optional tray ceiling, for you to express how you entertain. Fabulous! The family living area can have a relaxing fireplace, if you wish, and already comes with a generous kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the Ashton has four bedrooms including the owner's suite featuring a sitting area, sumptuous bath, and large walk-in closet. Or does it? You can select a deluxe owner's bath for further indulgence, a second walk-in closet with or without the sitting room, a private bath for the fourth bedroom, or a bonus room. Incredible! And then there's the option to finish the lower level for a generous recreation room and optional den. You just have to see the Ashton to believe it.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $613,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
A Stafford man was arrested following a high-speed chase late Friday during which he left the county before speeding back into it, police said.
Fredericksburg's first Black surgeon is grateful for his family's "interesting and inspiring history."
Reader Valya Karcher photographed a green glow in the Fredericksburg sky on Jan. 14.
County officials seize cigarettes that didn't contain King George's staff and issue summonses to those selling them.
The man who was shot to death Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Monday night was investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon in the northern part of the county.
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.