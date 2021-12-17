 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $620,000

Convenience, Space & Style waiting for you! The 4 bedrooms could be 7 with the main level office, not to code basement room AND HUGE bonus room on upper level. Wood floors throughout main level with sunroom off the kitchen. Gas stove & stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. No deck to maintain here, extensive hardscaping with great patio, fire pit and koi pond. Get in before the holidays and start the new year in your new home!

