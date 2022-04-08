4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $635,000

MORE PICS TO COME - The tranquil and private setting you have been looking for in the graciously appointed home you have been waiting for. Three ensuites in this home! Roof 18 months old, HVAC 5 years old, Deck & Appliances 5 years old and refinished cabinets and new granite counter top in 2020. Nothing to worry about here, just move in! The balcony and front porch give you the opportunity to take in the morning sun & nature's sounds and unwind in the evening. Over 2 acres, deep garage and cedar closet in the basement. Septic is approved for 4 bedrooms - 5th "room" is permitted and approved in basement, just not called a bedroom in the tax record, county is calling it a room with a closet & a full window. Great family neighborhood with neighbors walking, kids riding bikes and located in the Riverbend school district.