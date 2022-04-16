 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $640,900

Now open with last remaining homesites. Call now or joing our A-List to schedule a tour. Model is off site and by appointment only. This is a to be built home. The Finley offers traditional style living with a contemporary feel. From the expansive family gathering area to the kitchen, this home is perfect for your family to relax after the day s activities or entertain in style. The casual eating area next to the family room offers an easy transition to relaxing after a family dinner or game night with friends. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

