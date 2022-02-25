Open space and clean, modern lines characterize the Quentin floor plan, giving you that refreshed, rejuvenated feeling that home is supposed to have. The study, just off the main foyer, is perfect for working from home. Step up the elegance in the dining room with the tray ceiling option, if you like. The spacious family room has a couple of options for fireplace placement or no fireplace at all. The breakfast room and kitchen flow easily from the family room, reflecting how families really live today. The upstairs landing opens into the bonus room with four generous bedrooms, including the plush owner's suite, wrapping around it. All bedrooms have considerable walk-in closets and the owner's bath has a luxurious garden tub. And what's not to like about the upstairs laundry? Options abound: a deluxe owner's bath with glass shower, an extended owner's closet, laundry, and private fourth bedroom bath in lieu of the bonus room. Your choice!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $641,900
