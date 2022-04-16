4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $648,900

Now open with last remaining homesites. Call now or joing our A-List to schedule a tour. Model off-site. This home is a to be built home. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers spacious living for your needs. The open kitchen and family room space provide a perfect area to entertain or relax. The master suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a step-in shower. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.