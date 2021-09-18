4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $650,000

Welcome home to 421 Long Meadow Dr where you will be sure to find privacy and elegance. Situated on 3.84 picturesque acres this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has all the upgrades and is turn key. As you walk through the door, this lovely home greets you with lots of natural light from the 2 story foyer. Follow the beautiful hardwoods to an open floor plan where the gourmet kitchen, sunroom, and living room will be sure to impress. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, double wall oven, large pantry, and cooktop. Enjoy curling up and relaxing in the living room with a cozy fireplace or the bright and airy sunroom with beautiful transom windows. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms to include the primary bedroom. Primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and a gorgeous bathroom. The primary bath has a large soaking tub, tiled shower, dual comfort height vanities with granite countertops as well as an enclosed water closet. The basement offers a large rec area, full bathroom, and wonderfully sized utility room perfect for storage. Outside you will be sure to enjoy the deck and fenced in yard that backs to the trees. Schedule a showing today for this wonderful opportunity to enjoy living in the country with the convenience of 95, parks, shopping, restaurants, and schools within a short drive.