Welcome home to 421 Long Meadow Dr where you will be sure to find privacy and elegance. Situated on 3.84 picturesque acres this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has all the upgrades and is turn key. As you walk through the door, this lovely home greets you with lots of natural light from the 2 story foyer. Follow the beautiful hardwoods to an open floor plan where the gourmet kitchen, sunroom, and living room will be sure to impress. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, double wall oven, large pantry, and cooktop. Enjoy curling up and relaxing in the living room with a cozy fireplace or the bright and airy sunroom with beautiful transom windows. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms to include the primary bedroom. Primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and a gorgeous bathroom. The primary bath has a large soaking tub, tiled shower, dual comfort height vanities with granite countertops as well as an enclosed water closet. The basement offers a large rec area, full bathroom, and wonderfully sized utility room perfect for storage. Outside you will be sure to enjoy the deck and fenced in yard that backs to the trees. Schedule a showing today for this wonderful opportunity to enjoy living in the country with the convenience of 95, parks, shopping, restaurants, and schools within a short drive.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses as the result of a crash on Interstate 95 in the county last week i…
A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across Virginia have exploded from 195 per day in mid-July to 2,100 a day currently as health officials make plea for more to get vaccinated.
Stafford supervisors unanimously agreed to temporarily put the brakes on a proposal to build hundreds of apartments and townhomes in woods and…
State health department is working with health districts in Richmond, Nottoway and Northern Virginia to determine possible exposures.
A Stafford man was arrested after a surveillance camera caught him trying to break into another county resident’s home late Saturday, police said.