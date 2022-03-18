The Ashton is so well designed that you won't believe how many choices you have to customize the floor plan. It starts in the foyer with an optional built-in bench flanked by two cloak closets. Brilliant! Then there's the formal room, with optional tray ceiling, for you to express how you entertain. Fabulous! The family living area can have a relaxing fireplace, if you wish, and already comes with a generous kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the Ashton has four bedrooms including the owner's suite featuring a sitting area, sumptuous bath, and large walk-in closet. Or does it? You can select a deluxe owner's bath for further indulgence, a second walk-in closet with or without the sitting room, a private bath for the fourth bedroom, or a bonus room. Incredible! And then there's the option to finish the lower level for a generous recreation room and optional den. You just have to see the Ashton to believe it.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $651,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
Spotsylvania man didn't heed judge's warning to show up for his jail sentence on time.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.
A local man was arrested early Saturday after police say he walked out of a downtown Fredericksburg bar and fired multiple shots into the air.