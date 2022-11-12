 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $659,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $659,900

MODEL HOME ADDRESS: 102 COFFMAN DR, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22406 Liberty Meadows Community shows with 1.5 acre home sites on public water. The community falls within the Colonial Forge High School District and is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Trees back to each home and provide plenty of privacy to its homeowners. Fiber optic internet is also available in the community. 2 car side load garages and upgraded front looks to our floor plans are included in the community as well. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert