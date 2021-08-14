4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $669,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. Model is off site and by appointment only. This is a to be built home. NO HOA! The Carson offers traditional style living with a contemporary feel. From the expansive family gathering area to the kitchen, this home is perfect for your family to relax after the day s activities or entertain in style. The casual eating area next to the family room offers an easy transition to relaxing after a family dinner or game night with friends. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.