With the potential to add up to six bedrooms, you'll find that the spacious Vanderburgh caters to the needs of a family with ease. Most notably, the Vanderburgh features an open floor plan on the main level, plus dining and breakfast spaces as well as a study. Additionally, you can choose to enhance the character and functionality your home by adding a third garage, fireplace and/or tray ceilings. On the second level, you'll be welcomed by another gathering spot. The game room provides a space suitable for leisure and lounging. In addition to the game room and four bedrooms, the second level also features a convenient laundry room and options to upgrade the owner's suite with a deluxe or garden bath, creating the ultimate retreat.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $673,900
