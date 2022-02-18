 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $675,900

Impressive curb appeal and modern interior features are what to expect from the Belleville. A cozy study, convenient pocket office, and optional sunroom highlight the first level, while the owner's suite and three additional bedrooms can be found on the second level. The owner's suite connects to a large bath with two vanities and an oversized shower. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second level.

