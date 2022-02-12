4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $683,900

Ask about our Someday Today Kitchen Promotion! The Lewis offers a distinctive feel to a traditional home. As you enter the foyer, the dining room and study/flex space give you the opportunity to greet your guests with a formal style or a more casual gathering space. The study/flex space can be converted to a guest space complete with a full bathroom. The family room, breakfast area and kitchen are open and encourage your family to gather together after a day away. The oversized island is perfect for meal prep or a quick cup of coffee. The large pantry, which is behind the kitchen is mere steps from the prep area. The owner's entrance from the garage features a closet and an area that can be used for extra storage for backpacks, shoes or even a dog bed or two. Upstairs, the owner's bedroom includes a large shower, two vanities, linen closet and generously sized closet. Three additional bedrooms, a loft ,laundry room and bath complete the upstairs. In the lower level, you can finish the recreation room, a full bath, a den and a fitness/hobby. This home comes with a two car front load garage, with options for a side load garage and also 3 car garage. The Lewis starts at 3312 square feet.