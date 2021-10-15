4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $689,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. The Carson floor plan by Atlantic Builders TO BE BUILT New Construction. Bearington is a new home community close to I-95 & Central Park, offering 2+ acre beautiful wooded homesites! The Carson offers traditional style living with a contemporary feel. From the expansive family gathering area to the kitchen, the home is perfect for your family to relax after the day s activities. The main level also features a living room/library and a study that can be converted to a guest room with a full bath. Upstairs, the Owner s bedroom with luxurious bathroom, ample closet space, and sitting room is a quiet getaway from the other bedroom that is accessed through the loft. Three additional bedrooms and two baths, along with the laundry room finish the upper level. The lower level can be finished to include a recreation room, a media room, a den and full bath. The Carson starts at 3,793 square feet. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing.