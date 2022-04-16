Now open with last remaining homesites. Call now or joing our A-List to schedule a tour. Model is off site and by appointment only. This is a to be built home. The Carson offers traditional style living with a contemporary feel. From the expansive family gathering area to the kitchen, this home is perfect for your family to relax after the day s activities or entertain in style. The casual eating area next to the family room offers an easy transition to relaxing after a family dinner or game night with friends. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $693,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Either the snakebites or the antivenin used to treat them have created a chronic pain disorder for Rachel Myrick.
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation that began with an Alabama runaway, court records show.
A 66-year-old Spotsylvania woman died Sunday trying to save her pets from a fire that destroyed her home, authorities said.
On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that will require schools to notify parents when their children are assigned books or ot…
When it comes to preserving a pristine part of Virginia’s Wilderness battlefield, history-minded sorts can practically see home plate.
A Woodford man was arrested Wednesday following an hourslong standoff that started after he locked himself inside a Fredericksburg business, p…
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week and the three Virginia contestants on the show.
From the moment their daughter Kennedy entered their lives, North Stafford couple Justin and Dana Thompson knew she would find her home on the stage.
Three Fredericksburg-area Mexican restaurants were among half a dozen in Virginia cited for labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor rep…
A Stafford County day care owner has been charged with three felony offenses after three 1-year-old children under her care were determined to…