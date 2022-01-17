Is it the sensible layout that speaks volumes to how families live today? Or could it be the variety of options to make it even more your own? The Buchanan offers a light-filled study with optional French doors as well as an elegant dining room with a dramatic tray ceiling option, which also connects to the open kitchen through an optional butler's pantry. The expansive great room is warmed by a fireplace and an added sunroom can give you even more light and warmth. Past the sunroom, you have several options: a home office, secluded guest bedroom or tandem garage as your lifestyle requires. The upstairs can accommodate up to five bedrooms, all with generous walk-in closets, including a voluminous owner's suite with a vaulted or tray ceiling. If you chose to add a sunroom downstairs, you can also have a sitting room upstairs in the owner's suite. And, if you would rather have a game room or bonus room upstairs, you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $694,900
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.