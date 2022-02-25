 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $700,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $700,900

With the potential to add up to six bedrooms, you'll find that the spacious Vanderburgh caters to the needs of a family with ease. Most notably, the Vanderburgh features an open floor plan on the main level, plus dining and breakfast spaces as well as a study. Additionally, you can choose to enhance the character and functionality your home by adding a third garage, fireplace and/or tray ceilings. On the second level, you'll be welcomed by another gathering spot. The game room provides a space suitable for leisure and lounging. In addition to the game room and four bedrooms, the second level also features a convenient laundry room and options to upgrade the owner's suite with a deluxe or garden bath, creating the ultimate retreat.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert