This Chesapeake home is a poplar main level living home with a gorgeous Craftsman elevation. It includes the morning room, a gas fireplace in the great room, a tankless gas hot water heater and LVP throughout the main level common areas. It includes an upgraded gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded white paint cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Delivery expected by end of year. Ruffins Reserve is in a prime Fredericksburg location off of Rt. 17 in the New Post neighborhood with close proximity to I-95, Rt. 1 and Rt. 3. The shopping and restaurants of Cosner's Corner are only minutes away as are the Spotsylvania Sportsplex & Soccer Training Center, Field House, Lee's Hill Golf Club, and public boat access to the Rappahannock River. The bottom line? This community is near everything you need from shopping and dining to recreational activities and outdoor adventures! With 1/3-1/2 acre homesites, Atlantic Builders will offer some of our most popular home designs at Ruffins Reserve that include innovative main level living and desirable 2-story homes with 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths, 2 car garages, and plenty of opportunities to add extra space on the lower level. *Photos are of an offsite Chesapeake model home. Finishes and features are different than this listing.