It's the GRAND OPENING!! Truslow Ridge shows with 1.5-acre homesites and falls within the Colonial Forge High School District. It is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Tons of enhanced features included...luxury vinyl plank (LVP), ceramic tiles, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as 2-car side load garages and upgraded front exterior looks to our floor plans are included in the community. The Finley Model is located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $709,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spotsylvania County man charged in connection with the December overdose death of a 6-year-old girl was denied bond Monday.
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
John Mahoney is retiring from his work as Caroline County's commonwealth's attorney because of health problems.
A Spotsylvania County woman whose drunken wrong-way trip on Interstate 95 resulted in the death of a teenage girl in 2021 was ordered Monday t…
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.