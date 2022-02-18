 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $734,900

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $734,900

The Lewis starts at 3312 square feet. Please note that renderings and photos shown may feature optional features that are not included in the base house. Home designs, features, and prices are subject to change without notice. Please see Community Sales Manager for more details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert