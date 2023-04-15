It's the GRAND OPENING!! Truslow Ridge shows with 1.5-acre homesites and falls within the Colonial Forge High School District. It is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Tons of enhanced features included...luxury vinyl plank (LVP), ceramic tiles, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as 2-car side load garages and upgraded front exterior looks to our floor plans are included in the community. The Finley Model is located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $744,900
