Customizing your personal space is where the Ash Lawn shines. The main level casts its share of light with a perfect living triangle featuring a two-story family room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, and an optional outdoor living area. The private study provides space for a home office and the dining room is great for formal entertainment. You also have the option to add a sunroom or a guest bedroom in lieu of a tandem garage. The base floor plan for the second level includes a laundry room, three bedrooms and an owner's suite. Enjoy a luxurious bath and huge walk-in closet in the owner's suite, plus the option to add a sitting room, fireplace or super shower. Other options for customization include adding a game room or extra bedroom. You can also finish the lower level for additional space. The gigantic recreation room can include a full bath, wet bar or den. With the Ash Lawn, the possibilities are almost endless!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $747,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading can…
Here is an updated list of Fredericksburg-area closings or delayed openings due to winter weather:
Election day is nearing for the three-way race to fill the vacant Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart…
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…
Omicron surge created a backlog of death certificates which are still being added to the state tally.