4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $749,999

Stately colonial on 10+ acres located in private neighborhood but still close to amenities! This stunning home features 9' ceilings on main level with crown moulding and chair rail! Soaring ceilings in foyer. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Traditional floor plan with open kitchen/breakfast area/living area. Kitchen has Bosch appliances and separate beverage refrigerator. Corian Countertops and generous island with room for stools. Dining Room, Music Room, and Morning Room can be found on main level. Oversized primary bedroom with large sitting area, oversized walk-in closest. Primary Bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, stand alone shower and water closet with separate door. Laundry area located on bedroom level. Basement level is walkout and features office space as well as a NTC bedroom. Water resistant flooring. Additional living space with full bath. Generous unfinished storage area. Rear of home has a shed with electrical, pond area, charming landscaping and oversized deck running almost the full length of rear of home. Two sliding glass doors open to deck from kitchen and morning room. Additional features include Baldwin hardware and hardwood six panel doors. Equestrian friendly neighborhood featuring multiple paddocks, two barns, and run in shed. Large recreational use areas in neighborhood. Community water access with picnic tables, floating dock, and parking. 9 hole disc golf course included in HOA fees.***Curtains in kitchen and primary bedroom do not convey with sale. Above range microwave is not functioning as intended at this time. Due to supply chain issues a new one will not be available***