Don't be shy, this home is easy to show anytime so call or text today. Fabulous home in a fabulous location! In the heart of Downtown, so much to love--the 10ft ceilings, the good looks, the very large rooms, the archways, the original wood flooring throughout, which all have been recently refinished and look stunning. This home has two ensuite bedrooms--so take your pick for your primary and use the other as an upper level den or guest suite. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen, 5 fireplaces, 3 on the main level, the utterly charming courtyard, so private and so safe for pets and children, on-site parking with tons of additional parking spaces for all your party guests, and a BRAND NEW HEATING & AIR SYSTEM. Large shed for additional storage. Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc & Department of Historic Resources reports available for those drawn to this home's wonderful history. Built and owned by William M Baggett the same builder that built the Fredericksburg courthouse. It is a survivor of the hostilities of the early 1860's. This 1851 home has beautiful interesting characteristic features that make it unique and almost 3000 SQFT of finished space to love. No need to leave town for any conveniences, walk to the farmer's market, the butcher's, restaurants, shopping. Location, location, location! CD zoning--so many options. Move-in Ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $749,999
