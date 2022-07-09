4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $752,900

Last Opportunity in Hunters Meadow The Emerson offers an open plan living area, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. With Architectural features on the Exterior and Interior that truly offer a distinctive look, the Emerson is available in Three styles, Eastern Seaboard, Craftsman or Federal. The Executive style Kitchen opens to a casual eating area and Great Room with three large windows which fill the room with light. Tucked away between the Kitchen and Dining Room is space for the Optional Pocket Office, offering a place to organize the family calendar and catch up on correspondence. The main level also features a Home Office or Crafts Room, perfect for keeping the family's projects all in one space. Upstairs, the Owner's Suite features two large walk in closets and a luxury bath, complete with an oversized walk in shower. Three other bedrooms are on the second level, one with its own private bath. The lower level can be finished to include a Recreation Room, a Wet Bar, a Den and a Full Bath. This home starts at just over 3400 square feet.