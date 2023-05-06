It's the GRAND OPENING!! Truslow Ridge shows with 1.5-acre homesites and falls within the Colonial Forge High School District. It is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Tons of enhanced features included...luxury vinyl plank (LVP), ceramic tiles, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as 2-car side load garages and upgraded front exterior looks to our floor plans are included in the community. The Finley Model is located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $754,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“You peel off a few inches of asphalt, and all of a sudden — boom — you’re back in the 18th century.”
A woman who smashed her friend in the head with a softball bat last year for no apparent reason was ordered Wednesday to spend 12 years in prison.
A 3-year-old Stafford County girl died following what police described as a tragic accident Thursday afternoon.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a "just married" sign, "was quite mangled, and it was on its side," an official said. Fir…
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.