4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $758,900

Final Opportunity in Hunters Meadow. The Carson offers traditional style living with a contemporary feel. From the expansive family gathering area to the kitchen, this home is perfect for your family to relax after the day s activities or entertain in style. The casual eating area next to the family room offers an easy transition to relaxing after a family dinner or game night with friends. This community is managed from our Liberty Hall model located at 102 Coffman Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.