Tray ceilings and impressive arches in niches, hallways, and alcoves make the Rowan the perfect home for an artist or art lover. The enchanting open floor plan features an elegant dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an artfully-balanced kitchen with a breakfast room alcove. The kitchen flows into the dining room through a smart butler's pantry. Upstairs, three sizable bedrooms surround a loft, each featuring a walk-in closet. The extended owner's suite comes with a huge walk-in closet duet and a spa-like bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $758,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading can…
Here is an updated list of Fredericksburg-area closings or delayed openings due to winter weather:
Election day is nearing for the three-way race to fill the vacant Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart…
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…
Omicron surge created a backlog of death certificates which are still being added to the state tally.