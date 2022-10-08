Liberty Meadows Community shows with 1.5 acre home sites on public water. The community falls within the Colonial Forge High School District and is within a 5-minute drive to Rt. 17 and within 7 minutes to I95 as well as major shopping and restaurants. Trees back to each home and provide plenty of privacy to its homeowners. Fiber optic internet is also available in the community. 2 car side load garages and upgraded front looks to our floor plans are included in the community as well. 22 Miles from Quantico 48 Miles to the Pentagon 56 Miles to Richmond 6.5 Miles to Mary Washington Hospital
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $759,900
