4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $760,000

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! With over 5300+ finished square feet! Freshly painted throughout and BRAND NEW carpet. Grand foyer with curved stairs. Flanked on either side by the formal living and dining rooms with decorative moldings. Main level office/study with bay window. Spacious family room with 2 story ceilings and fireplace. Open concept to HUGE kitchen with a large island, ample cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lighting (and wired for uppers too,) pantry cabinets, and breakfast area. Laundry on the main just off the oversized 3 car garage with overhead storage. Take the back stairs up to the second level with a HUGE primary bedroom with sitting area, multiple walk-in closets and a luxury bath. Large secondary bedrooms with 2 additional full baths. The lower level offers a nice rec-room with fireplace and game area, pool table conveys. Great workshop or craft room with built-in cabinets. Full bath. Additional 2 rooms that could be a legal bedroom with egress window and theater room, or leave for workout & storage area. HUGE deck with stairs to an AMAZING back yard. A rolling 5 acre lot with approx 2 acres cleared and fully fenced. Stream in the back. Bring your horses, perfect area for a barn. RV or boat? no restrictions on parking. Want a pool? The septic was placed on the side so you have a perfect spot for a future pool. This is a great home in a very well desired neighborhood of estate homes.