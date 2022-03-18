Customizing your personal space is where the Ash Lawn shines. The main level casts its share of light with a perfect living triangle featuring a two-story family room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, and an optional outdoor living area. The private study provides space for a home office and the dining room is great for formal entertainment. You also have the option to add a sunroom or a guest bedroom in lieu of a tandem garage. The base floor plan for the second level includes a laundry room, three bedrooms and an owner's suite. Enjoy a luxurious bath and huge walk-in closet in the owner's suite, plus the option to add a sitting room, fireplace or super shower. Other options for customization include adding a game room or extra bedroom. You can also finish the lower level for additional space. The gigantic recreation room can include a full bath, wet bar or den. With the Ash Lawn, the possibilities are almost endless!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $781,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
Spotsylvania man didn't heed judge's warning to show up for his jail sentence on time.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.
A local man was arrested early Saturday after police say he walked out of a downtown Fredericksburg bar and fired multiple shots into the air.