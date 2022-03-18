4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $781,900

Customizing your personal space is where the Ash Lawn shines. The main level casts its share of light with a perfect living triangle featuring a two-story family room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, and an optional outdoor living area. The private study provides space for a home office and the dining room is great for formal entertainment. You also have the option to add a sunroom or a guest bedroom in lieu of a tandem garage. The base floor plan for the second level includes a laundry room, three bedrooms and an owner's suite. Enjoy a luxurious bath and huge walk-in closet in the owner's suite, plus the option to add a sitting room, fireplace or super shower. Other options for customization include adding a game room or extra bedroom. You can also finish the lower level for additional space. The gigantic recreation room can include a full bath, wet bar or den. With the Ash Lawn, the possibilities are almost endless!