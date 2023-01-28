4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $784,900

Stunning Custom Home is 2 years Young with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and Walkout Lower Level and rests on 3 acres. Every detail has been carefully curated for the most discerning buyer. Spacious open main level with gourmet eat-in kitchen, maple cabinetry with glass front display cabinets, high-end quartz counters, new custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including 5-burner gas range, a huge island with stainless steel deep apron sink, plus a pantry. Off the kitchen is a sun-filled breakfast room with access to the composite deck with wooded views and stairs to the backyard and patio. The owner's suite has space for a sitting area, elegant tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan, 2 large walk-in closets and a luxury bath boasting gorgeous tilework, long dual-sink vanity, frameless glass-enclosed shower, corner soaking tub, open linen shelves, and a private water closet. Also on the main level is a powder room, a private office with a magnificent view of the backyard, and a laundry room with washer, dryer, utility sink and a full-wall closet. A hardwood staircase leads to the upper level landing that has luxury vinyl plank flooring and linen closet. Enjoy a dramatic view of the great room from this level. Three additional generously sized bedrooms are bright and inviting rooms with neutral carpeting and double closets. A compartmentalized 2nd full bath has a dual-sink vanity and separate room are with tub/shower combination. The walkout unfinished basement has a finished 3rd full bath with large tiled shower. The basement is already studded with insulated walls for future living space. It offers lots of storage space and has a walkout to a concrete patio. So many upgrades to include, James Hardie plank siding, 9ft ceilings, luxury vinyl plank floor on main level, oversized casing and baseboard moldings throughout, tankless water heater, 3-car side-load garage, furnace humidifier, water treatment system. Conveniently located near the Rappahannock River and minutes to Historic Old Town Fredericksburg, close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and commuting thoroughfares. Open House Sunday 12-3pm.