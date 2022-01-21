4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $800,900

Have it all in the new Sherwood! In addition to all of the necessities artfully-arranged, enjoy perfectly-placed perks like an awe-inspiring two-story family room, a sunroom, a luxurious owner's suite, an outdoor living area and walk-in closets throughout. Select up to six bedrooms, including a guest suite with a conjoining carriage garage on the main level. To top it off, you can expand your living space with a finished lower level featuring a rec room room, full bath and den.