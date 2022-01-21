The Peacefield is a classic home with modern luxuries. A private study (or optional guest suite) and formal dining room are located off the two-story foyer. As you continue into the home, you will be greeted with a spacious, open main living area. The adjoining family room, kitchen and breakfast room form the living triangle - a great space for entertaining. Plus, you have the option to add an outdoor living area for additional entertainment space. Best of all, the first floor owner's suite features a 180-degree view, luxurious spa bath and huge walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing after a long day in this personal oasis. Three additional bedrooms are located upstairs, and you have the option of turning one of the bedrooms into a loft, or add a guest suite with sitting area, full bath and kitchenette. If additional space is needed, you can opt for a finished lower level with recreation room, wet bar, full bath and den.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $806,900
