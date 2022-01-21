The Monticello is a stately home with a distinctive exterior and interior design. The first floor has a dining room and study, great for formal entertainment. A spacious kitchen and breakfast area lead to the family room. Walls of windows let natural light flow throughout the space. A covered outdoor living area makes for the perfect retreat and can be used year-round with the optional fireplace. There is also a sunroom tucked away at the rear of the home. If you have frequent overnight guests, you can convert this into a guest suite. Upstairs is your personal oasis, a magnificent owner's suite complete with spa-like bath featuring a soaking tub, two sinks and large glass shower. Your suite also has two walk-in closets, one of which leads directly to the convenient second floor laundry room. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath, while the third has a private bath. If you need additional living space, you have the option to complete the lower level with a recreation room, media room, wet bar or den. Start planning your dream home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $843,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury early Saturday convicted three Philadelphia men of 18 charges each for their roles in the 2019 slayings of a Spotsylvania County couple…
Criminal defense attorney John Spencer says he is not representing the Spotsylvania County School Board, despite the board's appointment last week.
Residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania have become a lot more familiar with the commissioners of the revenue in their counties since Jan. 1.
Spotsylvania School Board to consider removing several board policies, altering public input schedule
The Spotsylvania County School Board plans to consider removing a board policy that prevents individual board members from tasking division st…
This story has been corrected.
A King George man was charged with multiple offenses following an accident investigation Thursday night that included a Stafford deputy becomi…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Thursday, Jan. 20. This is an updated version of the fil…
Wednesday offers midweek mildness ahead of yet another Arctic air invasion into the Fredericksburg area.
Stafford and King George will permit masking to become optional once Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt their children out mask mandates goes into effect Jan. 24.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Tuesday.