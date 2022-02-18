The Monticello is a stately home with a distinctive exterior and interior design. The first floor has a dining room and study, great for formal entertainment. A spacious kitchen and breakfast area lead to the family room. Walls of windows let natural light flow throughout the space. A covered outdoor living area makes for the perfect retreat and can be used year-round with the optional fireplace. There is also a sunroom tucked away at the rear of the home. If you have frequent overnight guests, you can convert this into a guest suite. Upstairs is your personal oasis, a magnificent owner's suite complete with spa-like bath featuring a soaking tub, two sinks and large glass shower. Your suite also has two walk-in closets, one of which leads directly to the convenient second floor laundry room. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath, while the third has a private bath. If you need additional living space, you have the option to complete the lower level with a recreation room, media room, wet bar or den. Start planning your dream home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $868,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading can…
Here is an updated list of Fredericksburg-area closings or delayed openings due to winter weather:
Election day is nearing for the three-way race to fill the vacant Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart…
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…
Omicron surge created a backlog of death certificates which are still being added to the state tally.