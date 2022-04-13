The Monticello is a stately home with a distinctive exterior and interior design. The first floor has a dining room and study, great for formal entertainment. A spacious kitchen and breakfast area lead to the family room. Walls of windows let natural light flow throughout the space. A covered outdoor living area makes for the perfect retreat and can be used year-round with the optional fireplace. There is also a sunroom tucked away at the rear of the home. If you have frequent overnight guests, you can convert this into a guest suite. Upstairs is your personal oasis, a magnificent owner's suite complete with spa-like bath featuring a soaking tub, two sinks and large glass shower. Your suite also has two walk-in closets, one of which leads directly to the convenient second floor laundry room. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath, while the third has a private bath. If you need additional living space, you have the option to complete the lower level with a recreation room, media room, wet bar or den. Start planning your dream home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $928,900
