 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in King George - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in King George - $289,900

Great location in this 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Colonial in Presidential Lakes, centrally located in King George. Three level home with a fireplace in the living room and new flooring and appliances in 2016. Partially finished basement and Rear Deck. Currently tenant occupied through 3/31/22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert