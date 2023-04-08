Beautiful and bright ! Very neutral colors and maintained beautifully! This home has been beautifully maintained! White kitchen cabinets, beautiful vinyl plank floors, lots of open space, four nice sized bedrooms and a full basement with a rough in bath for your expansion! You'll fall in love as soon as you walk through the door. All bedrooms have walk in closet. There is even an office upstairs! This neighborhood has sidewalks for neighborhood walking and tot lots, and lots of ammenities. You can't lose with this sweet home! This house will be on the market as of April 2nd.
4 Bedroom Home in King George - $439,900
