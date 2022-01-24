Don't miss this beautiful colonial home in the King George on the Potomac subdivision! It's located on a spacious lot with mature shaded hardwoods and plenty of parking! HOA access to a private beach. The kitchen and primary upstairs bathrooms were updated in 2020 and the existing garage was converted into a playroom, bedroom/office and laundry room access area in 2019. Outside heat pump unit <5 years old. Newly insulated attic. Vinyl flooring, jacuzzi tub, new tile, countertops, pantry storage...the list goes on! Also high speed internet! Outside has a shed and log cabin style play house, 1/4 mile bike track, expanded driveway, fire pit, completely new garage workshop added in 2020 with inside lighting and high ceilings for 2.5 cars and tool room... high psi concrete pad designed for the addition of an auto lift. Move-in ready with all the work space for a "do-it-yourselfer" or hobby shop! Located 1 hour from JB Andrews, 40 mins from Fredericksburg, across the street from NSF Dahlgren. Quiet neighborhood and tons of local wildlife. Not enough space here to list all the updated features...The pictures say it all! Come and see!
4 Bedroom Home in King George - $485,000
