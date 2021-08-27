Back on the market no fault of the seller, buyer funding fell through. Welcome home to this amazing 3 level colonial situated on 4.5+ acres. This wonderful plan has a bedroom and full bath on main level for guests or inlaw suite. The foyer welcomes you to this beautiful colonial with a formal living room and dining room as you enter the home. Continue on into the open two story family room with lots of windows for natural light and a cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room so you can enjoy all your gatherings with your guests. As you make your way upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms and your large master suite with sitting room, huge closet and master bath for relaxing. When you are ready to have your pool parties the lower level offers plenty of room for additional gathering for fun and games. Seller is interested in selling some furnishings so she doesn't have to move them. So if you see something you like.....ask.
4 Bedroom Home in King George - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday evening’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board ended after 13 minutes with no business conducted when the audience became unruly.
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Rich Lieberman said sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments he made on a popular local Facebook page…
A shortage of drivers isn’t the only bus issue area school systems have been facing since students returned this month.
Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident in which three people were wounded by gunfire at an apartment in the city Monday night.
Woman pays $20,000 for dentists to restore teeth for 7/11 clerk who had had a mouthful of decay.
A Fredericksburg man is accused of molesting a child multiple times over the past six years, court records show.
A Fredericksburg man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend last year rejected a proposed plea agreement Wednesday a…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
IT HAS been decades, but former FBI agent and profiler Bill Hagmaier remembers his first meeting with Ted Bundy with amazing clarity.
City school system officials said multiple new positive and presumptive positive COVID cases have been linked together, "resulting in multiple outbreaks."