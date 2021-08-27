 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in King George - $545,000

Back on the market no fault of the seller, buyer funding fell through. Welcome home to this amazing 3 level colonial situated on 4.5+ acres. This wonderful plan has a bedroom and full bath on main level for guests or inlaw suite. The foyer welcomes you to this beautiful colonial with a formal living room and dining room as you enter the home. Continue on into the open two story family room with lots of windows for natural light and a cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room so you can enjoy all your gatherings with your guests. As you make your way upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms and your large master suite with sitting room, huge closet and master bath for relaxing. When you are ready to have your pool parties the lower level offers plenty of room for additional gathering for fun and games. Seller is interested in selling some furnishings so she doesn't have to move them. So if you see something you like.....ask.

News Alert