4 Bedroom Home in King George - $549,900

Absolutely Fabulous Colonial in super popular Fox Run! Estate style living is yours in this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath estate style on over 2 acres. Traditional floor plan with formal living and dining rooms with gleaming hardwood floors, awesome kitchen with a butcher block center island, granite countertops, beautiful, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast Area. Gas fireplace in the family room is off the kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and the laundry room. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and two walk-in closets. The primary bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. The basement has a walkout rear door, it's unfinished but does have rough-in plumbing for a future bath. The backyard is mostly level and fabulous with a wooden fence and there is also a shed. Perfect location just 15-20 mins to the base at Dahlgren, Md Bridge or to downtown Fredericksburg and VRE.